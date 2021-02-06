New £5bn fund to remove dangerous cladding

Christopher Hope
The Grenfell Tower in west London - Steve Parsons&#xa0;/PA
The Grenfell Tower in west London - Steve Parsons /PA

A £5 billion fund to pay to strip the cladding from hundreds of thousands of unsafe flats could be announced as early as this week.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, held talks last week with Robert Jenrick, the Communities secretary, about agreeing a deal to fund in full the cost of removing dangerous cladding.

Concerns about the cladding, which is blamed for the Grenfell disaster, have meant that thousands of people have found their flats are unsaleable.

One senior Government source said the pair were now "within touching distance of resolving" the issue.

Hundreds of thousands of leaseholders face average costs of £40,000 each – and some of up to £115,000 – to replace dangerous cladding.

An agreement worth at least £5 billion could be announced within the next seven days.

The move would represent a victory for The Telegraph's campaign for justice for those caught up in the scandal.

"The money is so great but then the position of the leaseholders is so awful," the senior source said.

Building safety has been under scrutiny since the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster and dangerous defects have been found on thousands of blocks.

As many as 4.6 million homeowners are trapped in unsaleable properties as a result of unsafe building materials, or because blocks have not yet passed safety tests.

Mortgage lenders now demand to see forms which declare a property is free from dangerous cladding before they lend against a flat in a block. Where dangerous cladding has not yet been removed, the costs for repairs and upgrades are falling on residents.

Homeowners are also footing the bill for around-the-clock "waking watch" fire patrols at buildings that still have dangerous cladding fitted, at a typical cost of around £499 per flat each month.

Last year the Government set aside £1.6billion for cladding remediation, but experts warned this would only fund a fraction of the estimated £15billion repair bill.

The Building Safety Fund is designed to pay for the removal of dangerous cladding but doesn’t cover the replacement of other fire risks such as timber balconies. The latest Government figures show that some 2,820 block owners had registered to use the fund as of last month, but only 294 applications had proceeded.

In January Labour tabled an amendment to the Government’s Fire Safety Bill, which included clauses that would force the Government to consider leaseholder costs when making future changes to fire safety rules.

The Government had previously stated that leaseholders should not pay for cladding repairs but later changed its language to state that residents should not face "unaffordable costs".

A similar amendment was proposed by Tory backbenchers Stephen McPartland and Royston Smith and has since been supported by almost 50 cross-party MPs.

Sir Keir Starmer also called for the establishment of a task force to find out how many unsafe buildings there are and prioritise them.

Sir Keir proposed the Government should offer upfront funding to fix dangerous buildings, with a deadline of next year, and pursue those responsible for costs.

