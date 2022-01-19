5G concerns prompt Chicago flight cancellations
International airlines have canceled some flights over concerns that 5G service could interfere with aircraft technology. (Jan. 19)
When Kim Kardashian became famous, she ushered in an era of highly curated and airbrushed photos — and she even influenced makeup trends with a heavily contoured face. But what we should be celebrating is how gorgeous she looks without all of the editing. The SKIMS founder was spotted in longtime friend Allison Statter’s birthday […]
Brianna Kupfer was found dead on the floor of the store minutes after she had sent an ominous text message to a friend, police said.
Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to being hit with another drug test after his big game in the Rams' win over the Cardinals
'Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's record of 32 consecutive games won was beat by current champion Amy Schneider. Read how 'The Chase' star reacted to the news and what Amy said about her accomplishment.
"[Bill] Clinton was definitely very close to Jeffrey," Prince Andrew's ex Lady Victoria Hervey said in the documentary. "They were like brothers."
She was not remotely impressed.
The Fox News veteran debuted a damning new nickname for the Republican side of the Senate.
The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l
Kate Middleton and Prince William might be moving to Windsor into one of the Queen's extra homes—get updated here.
The super-sexy Savage x Fenty collection drops January 20
Fort Belvedere is a Gothic Revival masterpiece that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may soon call home
In honor of Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, survivors share their stories and urge women not to put off cervical cancer screenings.
Don't Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about what filming the movie was like, revealing she found working with Jonah Hill "really, really hard."
A South Florida police sergeant has been taken off the street after a video of him choking a fellow officer emerged last week. Sgt. Christopher […]
Our Sun isn’t quite as old as other stars out there. However, scientists are already trying to pinpoint exactly when the Sun will die. Of course, it isn’t as simple as throwing out a date. After all, we’re working with a massive ball of energy that we’ve still barely managed to scratch the surface of … The post Scientists think they figured out when the Sun will explode and kill us all appeared first on BGR.
"The fact that this movie's going to be on Netflix streaming — it feels really punk rock, you know?"
"If you don't at least look at this with the closest possible microscope, you're basically saying that a president is completely above the law," the attorney said.
The actress posted Instagram shots that were reminiscent of her role in the 2002’s cult classic Blue Crush
The Republican senator's backdoor deal-making on the tax bill illustrates once again why he is so unfit for public office.
Johnny Davis just became the first division one player to accomplish this feat since 2002.