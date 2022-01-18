5G plan altered after airlines warn of chaos

Cellphone providers and airlines reached a compromise shortly before Wednesday's rollout of 5G technology. Airlines warned of ""catastrophic disruption"" to travel and shipping operations if the technology was not limited near U.S. airports. Kris Van Cleave has more.

