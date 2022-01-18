5G Rollout Concerns At SFO + North Fair Oaks Shooting

Up and at 'em, Redwood City-Woodside! Let's get this Wednesday started off right. Here's everything happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Areas of low clouds, then sun. High: 60 Low: 44.

Here are the top stories today in Redwood City-Woodside:

Man arrested for shooting into inhabited dwelling in North Fair Oaks (Climate Online) Emirates Suspends Flights To SFO As Airlines Raise Concerns About 5G Wireless Rollout (CBS San Francisco) Free COVID-19 Tests: How To Get Them In Redwood City (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) Chamath Palihapitiya walks back furor-triggering comments on China (Silicon Valley Business Journal)

Today in Redwood City-Woodside:

Board of Trustees Meeting - Sequoia Union High School District (6:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Redwood City Public Library: "Our community partners from City of Redwood City and County of San Mateo - Government would like to inform you of rent relief programs that are available. For more information, go to the post below or call the Fair Oaks Community Center." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Redwood Shores North: "Years first full moon 🌕 so fantastic 😊 - Did anyone also notice?" (Nextdoor)

Events:

Tony Azevedo Water Polo Shooting Camp Returns to Pleasanton February 11-3 (January 21)

Annie Performances on Stage (January 21)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 24)

The IRA Survival Guide - Protecting Your IRA from Annihilation by the Taxman (January 25)

Special EVent: New Models and Insider Tips for Going EV (January 27)

Lost & found:

Male Chihuahua Dog Lost -Last seen in Burlingame (Details)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Wednesday. I'll see you around!

— Eric He

