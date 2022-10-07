5G From Satellites – Join Fireside Chat With Satixfy & Endurance Acquisition Corp on Oct 18 at 2PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with SatixFy and Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EDNC) on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 2 PM ET to discuss trends in the SAT industry and where SatixFy fits, as well as the role of SatixFy in Direct-to-Cell 5G Non-terrestrial networks. The live event will feature David Ripstein, CEO of SatixFy, and Richard Davis, CEO and Director of Endurance Acquisition Corp., joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone and Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes including a Q&A with the audience.

SatixFy and Endurance management will discuss:

SatixFy’s core technology capabilities

Wider network/capabilities of Endurance team

Why the SPAC focused on this industry

Trends in the SAT industry and where SatixFy fits

Role of SatixFy in Direct-to Cell 5G Non-terrestrial networks

Why SatixFy is going public

SPAC transaction update: process trajectory, timing, etc.

About the Speakers:

David Ripstein, CEO, SatixFy

David Ripstein is a communications industry leader with a track record of success in executing bold scale-up and turnaround strategies. He has over 2 decades of experience turning exciting new technologies into saleable products, and then scaling up manufacturing of those new products to meet customer demand. As CEO of GreenRoad Technologies (2017-2022), Mr. Ripstein led a successful turnaround by directing the development of industry-first digital telematics products and a global sales approach. In parallel (2021-2022), he serves on the Board of Directors of Ceragon Networks, a pioneer in wireless broadband. Prior to GreenRoad, Mr. Ripstein was President and CEO of RADCOM (2007-2015), a publicly traded provider of network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G, where he spearheaded the company’s product redirection and global sales strategies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Technion Haifa Institute of Technology.

Richard C. Davis, CEO and Director, Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EDNC)

Richard Davis is a highly experienced executive with over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, private equity and the space industry. He is currently a Managing Director of ADP and the CEO of Descartes Labs, Inc. He is also a founder and Managing Member of ArgoSat Advisors, a premier global advisory firm focused on the space industry. Mr. Davis sits on the boards of Descartes Labs, Endurance Acquisition Corporation, Sky and Space Corporation, and EarthDaily Analytics Corp.

Prior to ArgoSat, Mr. Davis was President, and later Interim-CFO, for ProtoStar, a communications satellite operator which raised over $500 million and launched two DTH satellites over Asia. Earlier in his career, Mr. Davis was a private equity investor Principal at VantagePoint Venture Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm with $4 billion of assets under management. His focus was on media/telecom as well as semiconductors/semiconductor capital equipment. Prior to Vantage Point, he was a Vice President and founding member of the Lehman Brothers Communication Fund which was an $800 million private equity fund focused on communications infrastructure investments. In these roles, Mr. Davis was involved in equity and debt investments, asset acquisitions and dispositions and mergers and other business combinations or spin-offs for approximately two dozen companies in various investment lifecycle stages. Mr. Davis started his corporate finance career as an Associate at Salomon Brothers.

Mr. Davis was formerly an instructor pilot in the United States Air Force. He received his B.S. in Astrophysics (cum laude) from the University of Minnesota, and his MBA from the University of Virginia. Benjamin Friedman is President and Chief Financial Officer for BOA Acquisition Corp. Mr. Friedman has extensive experience in public and private financial markets, specializing in high yield and distressed investments across sectors and products. Prior to joining BOA Acquisition Corp., he was a Director and Senior Trader at Citigroup Global Markets leading the high-yield Energy and Utility trading franchise. Previously, he served as a Portfolio Manager at CQS, UK LLP, an $18 billion hedge fund and asset management firm focused on opportunistic credit investments. He was responsible for US high-yield credit hedge fund investments employing a mix of capital structure arbitrage, fundamental credit analysis, and relative value risk strategies to deliver returns. Additionally, he has taken part in a number of complex corporate restructurings and subsequent equity re-organizations. Mr. Friedman also was a member of the long-only multi-asset strategic investment team with over $7 billion in assets under management, managing a dedicated high-yield corporate credit book. He began his career at Bank of America Merrill Lynch on the leveraged finance trading team. He was named to Forbes Top 30 under 30 in 2017. Mr. Friedman received his undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

About SatixFy

SatixFy develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems, including satellite payloads, user terminals and modems, based on powerful chipsets that it develops in house. SatixFy’s products include modems that feature Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Fully Electronically Steered Multi Beam Antennas (ESMA) that support the advanced communications standard DVB-S2X. SatixFy’s innovative ASICs improve the overall performance of satellite communications systems, reduce the weight and power requirements of terminals and payloads, and save real estate for gateway equipment. SatixFy’s advanced VSATs and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays are optimized for a variety of mobile applications and services, using LEO, MEO and GEO satellite communications systems, for aero/in-flight connectivity systems, communications-on-the-move applications, satellite-enabled Internet-of-Things, and consumer user terminals. SatixFy is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel with additional offices in the US, UK and Bulgaria. For more information, please refer to www.SatixFy.com.

