$5K reward being offered in woman’s shooting death

A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old woman, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Investigators said Loleta Young was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on 42nd Street near Nashville Avenue.

Young worked at a nearby career center. Her coworkers told Channel 9 on Monday that she had fallen on hard times and had been kicked out of her home.

A neighbor, who asked to not be identified, said the home where Young was killed has been a problem for the neighborhood.

“There’s everything from drugs, prostitution and now violence,” she said. “The violence is something we never had, but now we have violence.”

Residents said Young was visiting a friend when she was killed. A man who lives at the home said she was not the intended target.

“Our detectives are looking for any info about what happened that day and who may have killed her,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

