$5K reward for information leading to arrest in fatal hit and run of Arlington officer

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in the fatal hit and run of Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

The sheriff’s office and North Texas Crime Stoppers are also offering the reward for information leading to the indictment of the suspect.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department sent out an alert on social media that westbound Interstate 20 was closed at the Saint Augustine exit due to a major accident.

A sport utility vehicle in the far left-hand lane reduced speed because of slow traffic ahead, according to Doug Sisk, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. McMichael’s motorcycle hit the SUV and the officer fell onto the left-hand shoulder of the road.

A dark-colored sedan ran over McMichael as he lay on the shoulder of the freeway and the car kept going, investigators said. Sisk said their main priority right now is to find that car and driver.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. Officials are looking for a dark-colored Dodge or Chrysler car and asking that anyone who has dashcam video of the crash to contact Detective Chaney at 214-589-2323.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspect vehicle can contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477 or at 214-373-8477.