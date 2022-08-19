$5K reward offered for tips leading to person who shot, killed man driving on SR 408

There’s now a $5,000 reward offered for information that could help identify the person who shot and killed a man while he was driving along State Road 408.

Tremain Hepburn, 46, died after his car came under gunfire while driving westbound near Bumby Avenue around 2:25 p.m. on July 14.

Officers said Hepburn crashed his car into a tree after exiting on Mills Avenue.

Orlando police are investigating the case as a homicide. Detectives said Hepburn recovered his white Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Sanford before the unidentified suspects shot and killed him on the 408.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or the anonymous tip line, Crimeline Florida at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS (8477).

