$5K reward posted in hopes of making arrest in drive-by shooting in Golden Valley

A reward is being offered in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in Golden Valley that seriously wounded a woman in another vehicle.

Police announced that the Golden Valley Crime Prevention Fund has put up $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting that involved two vehicles and occurred about 8:35 p.m. in the area of N. Duluth Street and Regent Avenue.

Authorities believe the suspect or suspects were in a light-colored sedan with yellow headlights that fled east on Golden Valley Road. There might have been two people in the car, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, initially was reported by police to be in critical condition. As of Tuesday night, she was in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

The woman "was in a vehicle that was traveling on the street," said police spokeswoman Joanne Paul, but investigators are "unsure if it was actually moving or stopped at a semaphore."

Authorities have yet to address a possible motive in the shooting.

Police urged residents who live in the area to check video doorbells or other outdoor surveillance cameras for images that may have been captured around that time.

"If you have video, photos or any information regarding this incident, please contact us," Police Cmdr. Alice White said in a statement. "You may remain anonymous. Collaboration and communication with the community is imperative to maintaining public safety."

Tips can be submitted to police by calling 763-593-8079 or by e-mail at police@goldenvalleymn.gov.