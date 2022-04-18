5K run to highlight victims' resources

Apr. 18—PLATTSBURGH — Stop Domestic Violence Program Director Amber Brown-Rose said only an estimated 60% of domestic violence crimes are reported in the U.S.

"There's an abundance of victims of domestic violence out there that aren't comfortable for whatever reason or maybe aren't safe to report the crimes," Brown-Rose said.

That's why she said it is important to highlight the local resources available to victims, which STOP Domestic Violence plans to do with its inaugural event, a 5K hosted at Clinton Community College, for National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The run, which will be held April 30, is an opportunity for local providers and agencies to talk about the different ways they support not just victims of domestic violence, but victims of other crimes as well, Brown-Rose said.

"The goal is to systematically remove the barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crime through the sharing of information, the empowerment of survivors, and the support of the communities we live in," Brown-Rose said in a press release announcing the event.

STOP Domestic Violence, through funding Office of Victims Services funding, is able to assist victims of many kinds of crimes, Brown-Rose said.

"I think that's a piece many people in the community aren't aware of," she said. "There are potentially victims of crime that need assistance that could come to us, and they just aren't aware of what we can do for them."

Some of that assistance includes help with filing victim compensation claims that could help replace items that were lost or damaged from a crime.

For domestic violence victims specifically, STOP Domestic Violence can go further with counseling support, emergency housing, transportation to necessary appointments, help with applications for order of protections and more.

Brown-Rose said STOP Domestic Violence was supposed to put on the run much earlier when it was actively looking for an event that would bring more community involvement. Organizers eventually landed on a 5K race. But planning was quickly sidelined in February 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic coming soon after.

Planning was able to resume again this year with Clinton Community College being the partner and location for the run.

Registration for the 5K, which is free to participate in, starts at noon on April 30, with the run starting an hour after. Participants can pre-register at https://bit.ly/3Jq1jmo or at bhsn.org.

