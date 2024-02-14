5K run to kick off Alpenfrost celebration in downtown Gaylord

GAYLORD — Gaylord's Alpenfrost returns Saturday, Feb. 17 with a full slate of events that are designed to bring people to the downtown no matter the weather.

"We are showing our Alpen roots with the name Alpenfrost but we are not like the summer event (Alpenfest). We don't have carnival rides and we don't have big craft vendors. We don't have food vendors because we really want everyone to check out the local restaurants that we have downtown," said Alpenfrost President Meagan Rinck.

This year's Alpenfrost will begin at 9 a.m. with the Frosty 5K run sponsored by the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau.

Meagan Rinck at the start of a 5K run at a previous Alpenfrost in Gaylord. This year's 5K will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Gaylord at the pavilion on Court Street.

"Everyone who signs up will get an Alpenfrost scarf. The packet pickup will be at the Plot Bound book store (at 131 W. Main St.) at 8 a.m. There will be hot cocoa and snacks for the runners," Rinck said.

Runners can register for the race on Saturday morning.

"They will have to register using their phones because we won't be able to take registration right there," added Rinck.

Also at 9 a.m. on Saturday will be an arts and crafts fair at the E-Free Church at 1649 M-32 East featuring nearly 20 artists and crafters. A donation to the Otsego County Child Welfare Alliance child abuse prevention program is requested for admission to the fair.

"The Soup Cookoff is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Gaylord and it will be for the kids," Rinck said. "We have kids coming in to cook soup and show off their cooking skills to the community. People can come in and taste soup and vote for the one they think is the best. There will be prizes. To do the tasting we request that people bring in a donation for the United Way Food Pantry of Otsego County."

The soup cookoff will start at 11 a.m. at the North Life Church at 115 E. Main St. Also at the church will be a Lego Mosaic Group Build sponsored by attorney Paul Slough, who is a candidate for probate judge in Otsego County.

At 1 p.m. the Gaylord Area Council for the Arts, 125 E. Main St., will be hosting artistic works featuring pets and wildlife. A representative from the Otsego County Animal Shelter will discuss pets and may bring some furry friends who will be available for adoption.

No matter the weather this weekend, Alpenfrost will occur.

"We have had to omit some things that were on the schedule because of the lack of snow," said Rinck. "Everything on the schedule is now a go no matter what happens with the weather."

There are activities designed for children and adults. At 5 p.m. there will be a wine and paint event at the Rusty Pelican at 240 W. Main St. Participants will be able to observe an artist while enjoying local wines. You must be 21 or older and the event is limited to the first 20 people that register with a fee of $35.

At 6 p.m., you can demonstrate your singing skills at Karma Taproom at 138 W. Main St. where a karaoke session is available for the first 20 people who sign up. You must be 21 or older to participate and attend.

Finally, for those who enjoy a challenge, the Michigan National Guard and Otsego County Fire Department will host a "Frosty Dip." Participants will take a plunge into a dunk tank at 2 p.m. at the pavilion on Court Street with a $5 donation that will benefit the fire department.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: 5K run to kick off Alpenfrost celebration in downtown Gaylord