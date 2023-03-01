$5K worth of THC cartridges stolen from Hempfield man, police say

Feb. 28—A Hempfield man was hospitalized Monday night after state police said he was robbed by three suspects who reportedly stole $5,000 worth of THC oil cartridges, according to court papers.

One of the three suspects was arraigned Tuesday morning — James Walter Ryan, 21, of Penn Township. Arrest warrants were issued for two others — Kasean Lamar Dillard, 19, of Jeannette, and Jeremy Michael Adams Jr., 19, of Monroeville.

The attack was reported just before 9 p.m. at a West Hills Drive apartment. Troopers said they found a man there who was bleeding from an open wound on the back of his head.

The man told authorities that he got into an argument with Ryan, Dillard and a third man over the cartridges before they beat him up, according to court papers. Dillard is accused by police of hitting the man in the back of the head with a pistol and Ryan wielded a machete. A woman at the apartment told police she witnessed the assault.

Ryan was found a couple hours later at home with the machete. He admitted to being involved in the robbery, according to court papers.

The cartridges are filled with an oil containing THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, and can be used with an electronic cigarette-like device to smoke.

Ryan is charged with conspiracy, simple assault and related offenses. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and a March 14 preliminary hearing is set.

Adams is charged with conspiracy. Dillard is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft and related offenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .