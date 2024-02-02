$5M in home electronics, other merch recovered from stolen cargo trailers
An investigation into a cargo load of flatscreen televisions stolen from a trailer in Los Angeles County earlier this week led to the discovery of approximately $5 million worth of other retail merchandise taken by thieves, authorities announced Thursday.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department launched the investigation on Jan. 31 after 58 Hisense flatscreen televisions were stolen in the City of Commerce.
During the course of their investigation, authorities served a search warrant in the 3400 block of North Cajon Boulevard in San Bernardino County.
At the location, LASD’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, along with its Cargo Theft Task Force, recovered the stolen trailer with an estimated $70,000 worth of the flatscreen televisions, according to a department news release.
Detectives also located several other trailers that had been reported stolen. Those cargo trailers contained:
Yamaha Home Theater Systems
Scotts Grass Fertilizer
Unifi Computer Chips
Arm & Hammer Baking Soda
Arm & Hammer Cat Litter
U.S. Government issued Navy recruit training shorts
C20 Coconut Water
Energy drinks
Generic hand wipes
In total, authorities said the stolen merchandise was worth approximately $5 million.
LASD did not say if anyone was arrested during the execution of the search warrant and the discovery of the stolen property but added that the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Organized Retail Crime Task Force at ORCTF@LASD.ORG or 562-946-7270.
Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.