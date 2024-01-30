$5M worth of stolen Nike products recovered at warehouse in L.A. County
A 37-year-old man was busted with millions of dollars of stolen Nike products, including thousands of pairs of Nike shoes in Los Angeles County.
Authorities say Roy Lee Harvey Jr. was arrested as LAPD says he was part of a huge organized retail theft ring and that he was responsible for receiving, redistributing, and reselling a high dollar amount of stolen property.
The LAPD says it executed two search warrants, one in Hollywood and one in Hawthorne. Police say the suspect was delivering stolen goods to a warehouse in Hawthorne.
Detectives teamed with Nike’s Global Security Director and other supply chain investigators to find the stolen goods. When they gained access to the warehouse in Hawthorne, they found thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories, and unique prototypes.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the LAPD Commercial Crimes Division, at (213) 486-5920
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.