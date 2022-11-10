5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) is up 11%, while insiders who purchased US$1.3m are up 62%

Last week, 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 11% last week, resulting in a CA$22m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, the stock they originally bought for US$1.3m is now worth US$2.2m.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

5N Plus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Chairman Luc Bertrand bought CA$338k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.35 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$2.51. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 859.55k shares for CA$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 2.00k shares, for CA$4.1k. In total, 5N Plus insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about CA$1.55. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does 5N Plus Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that 5N Plus insiders own about CA$11m worth of shares (which is 4.7% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About 5N Plus Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded 5N Plus shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think 5N Plus insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for 5N Plus.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

