5th annual Oktoberfest event features brews and bratwurst for a good cause
5th annual Oktoberfest event features brews and bratwurst for a good cause.
5th annual Oktoberfest event features brews and bratwurst for a good cause.
The hangover effect was real for No. 5 Washington. Almost too real.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
Volkanovski and Usman both lost Saturday at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi after accepting risky fights against top-ranked opponents at the last minute.
Ulku Rowe, a Google Cloud engineering director, filed a lawsuit against Google claiming it offered her a lower level, lower paid job than was given to men with less experience, and denied her promotions despite her qualifications.
Makhachev was in command throughout and didn’t need to use his vaunted wrestling skills to defeat the man who presented the biggest challenge of his career.
The US retirement income system earned a C+ in the 15th annual Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index.
Announced amid a deluge of news at this week’s Delivering the Future event in Seattle was word that Amazon will begin testing Agility’s Digit in a move that could bring the bipedal robot to its nationwide fulfillment centers. Not too long after, the firm began focusing Digit’s output exclusively on warehouse and factory work. In April of last year, Amazon named Agility one of the first five recipients of the company’s $1 billion Industrial Innovation Fund.
Car trash cans are something every driver should have. They can store leftover trash and keep your interior clean and organized.
This week in AI, DeepMind, the Google-owned AI R&D lab, released a paper proposing a framework for evaluating the societal and ethical risks of AI systems. The timing of the paper -- which calls for varying levels of involvement from AI developers, app developers and "broader public stakeholders" in evaluating and auditing AI -- isn't accidental. Next week is the AI Safety Summit, a U.K.-government-sponsored event that'll bring together international governments, leading AI companies, civil society groups and experts in research to focus on how best to manage risks from the most recent advances in AI, including generative AI (e.g.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Scrub Daddy, pimple patches and an awesome upholstery cleaner: The 'net is gaga over these picks.
The rematch between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev was always going to be explosive.
Get this: A Shark vac reduced by over $100, a highly rated pair of headphones for 80% off, and so much more.
The top-rated treatment was formulated to add shine, battle dandruff and encourage hair growth.
The No. 1 bestselling one-size Satina high-waisted leggings fit and flatter most body types. We're sold!
Score the comfy lounge pants over 33,000 Amazon reviewers love.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.