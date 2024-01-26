5th annual Rise and Teach conference prepares future educators

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 5th annual Rise and Teach conference took place at Angelo State University. It’s geared toward students who want to become teachers.

More than 200 high school students from across the Concho Valley attended this year’s Rise and Teach seminar. They participated in workshops, listened to speakers, and took a tour around the ASU campus.

“We hope that students walk away with an increased knowledge of all the resources and support that they have out there. Specifically, I represent Angelo State University, and I personally think that we are the best educator preparation program in the state,” said ASU Dean of College Education, Dr. Scarlet Clouse. “So, I hope that students feel that when they’re here, feel the support, they feel the love, they feel the encouragement we have for them.”

Rise and Teach is hosted by Region 15 in partnership with ASU and Howard College. The goal: give students who want to become educators a leg up in the industry.

This year’s keynote speaker was motivational speaker Aric Bostick, and 13 $500 scholarships were awarded to students.

“It’s just been really great to be a part of the planning of it,” said Howard College Teacher Education Pathways Coordinator, Ashley Harper. “But also talking about what are these student’s wants? What do we need to tell them more about? How can we better prepare them for the education field? It’s really wonderful to see the students excited about being educators and excited about being teachers and just seeing their passion at such a young age.”

Previous participants of the conference say the information they learned has helped them in their college career.

“I hope they take away that college is enjoyable and that you have to learn how to put yourself out there. But while that can be scary, it’s so worth it,” said presenter and Texas Tech Sophomore, Sadie Stevens.

Organizers say recruitment and retention are important as the national teacher shortage continues to impact schools.



