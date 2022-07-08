5th Cong. District candidates address energy, farm bills and supply chain at forum

Participating Republican primary candidates included homeschool operator Natisha Brooks, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, Gen. Kurt Winstead, former House Speaker Beth Harwell, state legislative aide Tres Whittum. Sole Democratic candidate state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, also participated. Republican primary candidates not in attendance were Geni Batchelor, Jeff Beierlein, Tim Lee and Stewart Parks.

A couple of hundred people gathered to hear how Republican and Democratic candidates running for the 5th Congressional District, if elected, would tackle issues of energy, trade, and proposed legislation affecting farmers at a Thursday forum at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee.

Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation and the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum to discuss issues important to farmers and business owners across the state.

Participating Republican primary candidates included homeschool operator Natisha Brooks, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles, Gen. Kurt Winstead, former House Speaker Beth Harwell, and state legislative aide Tres Whittum.

Sole Democratic candidate state Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, also participated.

Republican primary candidates not in attendance were Geni Batchelor, Jeff Beierlein, Tim Lee, and Stewart Parks.

Area leaders and members of the two hosting organizations asked the candidates a series of questions, focusing on how they would handle current inflation, rising gas prices, foreign trade, and proposed legislation that would impose federal regulations on-farm owners.

The state’s agriculture and forestry industries account for over $81 billion in the state's economy annually and makeup 12% of the state's economic activity across 69,000 farms, while 98% are family farms, Eric Mayberry, president of Tennessee Farm Bureau said. State chamber president and CEO Bradley Jackson shared that over 80,000 businesses operate in Tennessee with 5,000 manufacturers.

The Farm Bureau is against the proposed bill by the U.S. Security Exchange Commission, known as the SEC Climate Risk Disclosure Act of 2021, H.R. 2570 that would require registrants, or farmers, to annually disclose information regarding climate change-related risks and their actions to mitigate those risks. Farmers would also report their direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions and disclose their fossil fuel-related assets, according to the bill.

Harwell emphasized that the federal government is affecting the lives of Americans “to the extreme,” calling the bill “invasive and burdensome.”

“What a perfect example of fed overreach,” she said. “It’s not the job of the SEC to determine the environmental standing of a company. This is the type of regulation, I’d like to see come to an end.”

Over the past couple of public debates, Harwell has made it clear that she wants to lessen federal regulations in the state, including dismantling the U.S. Department of Education.

Campbell called farmers "essential workers" and voiced her support for measures that would save family farms, naming legalizing cannabis, building new roads and railways, and bringing high-speed internet to rural areas.

Energy, supply chain, immigration

Ogles' solution for the energy crisis that has contributed to rising gas and diesel fuel price hikes, is “drill, baby drill.”

“American has to become energy independent once again,” Ogles said. “We have to get the EPA off your farm ... We need to finish the pipeline. It’s time for Congress to remove barriers for businesses to operate in this country. It’s not just about the economy but about national security.

"We are entering the Cold War again, and Russia is our enemy. China is our enemy”

He also asked leaders to remove the state gas tax, passed in 2017 as part of the IMPROVE Act.

During discussions, Brooks said she’d like to see the government make policies to help farmers thrive instead of struggle.

“I’d like to see loan forgiveness. Our farmers are our suppliers. We don’t want to see our farmers in debt. We need to focus on grants more so than loans.”

In order to produce future farmers, Brooks said “we need an agriculture magnet school,” for those in urban Nashville, who wish to learn about the farming industry.

Tennessee National Guard veteran Winstead, a Hawkins County native whose family has built roots in Tennessee for eight generations, summed up his core issues.

“This is the weakest our country has been since the days of Jimmy Carter. Inflation is out of control. Gas prices are killing us. Diesel prices are killing you out at the farms; the border is out of control. Fentanyl is killing our own youth," Winstead said. "We are that far away from having an open border ... We have to put national security as a priority.

"We have to put America first and get back to the respect and strength it has around the world."

Immigration reform was also addressed during the forum.

“We are all immigrants,” Harwell said. "If you don’t have a border, you don’t truly have a nation."

She cited that America's first immigrants were screened at Ellis Island in New York, including health screening and assisted with finding employment.

“They were assisted in getting work instead of getting into a government program,” she said.

During discussions, Whittum leaned on his experience as an aide to state Sen. Bo Watson, R-Chattanooga, chairman of the state Finance, Ways and Means committee.

He said the federal government needs a balanced budget, like Tennessee, and less reliance on federal funding.

It’s easy to “get hooked on federal money and programs” because for every dollar the federal government will give three,” Whittum said.

He said he believes America should become a strong world exporter of products instead of an importer to lessen the country's dependence on foreign oil and other goods.

“The price of milk matters," he said. "The supply chain is blocked up. What took two weeks, now takes four weeks … Products are sitting on the water for two weeks until someone gets it."

Winstead echoed the same — that the U.S. needs to stop its reliance on other countries, especially China, for goods and products.

“We need to make sure we are the ones controlling the supply chain on the inside, being a net exporter not a net importer,” Winstead said.

Ogles touted his past performance as Maury County mayor in fighting against state and federal restrictions during COVID-19, saying that he "led the charge" by not requiring county residents to wear a mask or adhere to previous employee vaccine mandates.

"Courage is contagious," he said. "I was vocal and others were silent. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to get the vaccine, get the vaccine, but the federal government should not mandate (those actions). When it really mattered, I was there."

The Republican primary is on Aug. 4.

The forum can be viewed at https://youtu.be/yhRAnaEUQ1Q.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: 5th Cong. District candidates talk energy, farm bills and supply chain