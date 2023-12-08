5th DUI plea draws two-year sentence

Dec. 7—A Cumberland County man who pleaded guilty to drunk driving earlier this year pleaded guilty to fifth offense driving under the influence and received a two-year sentence.

Brian Daniel McNeal, 63, entered the guilty plea Friday before Judge Shawn Fry. According to the plea agreement, fine and court costs were waived and McNeal also pleaded guilty to a probation violation. He was on probation for his Jan. 20 plea to a reduced charge of driving under the influence. In that case, he was originally charged with fourth offense DUI and was on probation.

McNeal is being given credit for 178 days served in jail on the probation violation case and 18 days on the latest DUI charge. The sentences are to run consecutively.

The information plea in the latest DUI case stems from McNeal's Oct. 23 arrest for DUI by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryder.

In unrelated cases, the following took place:

Deadline docket

—Christopher Jacques Baird, aggravated assault, domestic assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Dec. 11.

—Jeffery Jonathan Dannel, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Jan. 17.

—Branson Allen Thomas Eldridge, reckless endangerment and possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 17.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of meth, simple possession, simple possession and possession drug paraphernalia, conference call to be held and continued to Jan. 17.

—Matthew Lewis Grant, possession of meth with intent, continued to Jan. 17.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, sixth offense driving under the influence, per se, continued to Jan. 10.

—David Wayne Smith, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Feb. 9.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of meth with intent, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 17.

Arraignment

—Jacob Wesley Reed, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent, altering/falsifying/forging title or plate assignment, simple possession and driving on a suspended license, continued to Jan. 16.

Motion/hearing

—Bradley Leon Smith, possession of meth with intent, motion to withdraw as attorney filed by Matthew J. McClanahan pending, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

Probation violations

—Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 9 pending competency treatment report.

—Brandon Pierce Boswell, 16 days in jail on a technical violation of probation and then to be reinstated back on probation.

—Amber Nicole May, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 11.

—Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—David Edward Seickendick, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 16.

—Craig Alan Smith, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, lost judicial diversion with plea to attempted possession of heroin put into effect, to restart three-years on supervised probation after serving 120 days in jail at 75% with credit for any time already served.

—Justine Marie Smith, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 16.

—Tony Wayne Starkes, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve nine months in jail at 75% with credit for any time already served and then be released on supervised probation for the balance of a four-year sentence.

—Alex Michael Tirenin, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 11.

—George Isaac Warner, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 16.

—Nakisha Jane Woody, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve one year in jail at 75% with credit for any time already served and then be reinstated back on supervised probation for the balance of an eight-year sentence.

