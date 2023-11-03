5th grader claims teacher body-slammed him at HISD elementary school
"He's 10. You are a teacher," said the boy's mother, who not only wants answers from the district but the teacher to be criminally charged.
"He's 10. You are a teacher," said the boy's mother, who not only wants answers from the district but the teacher to be criminally charged.
Of course, Creed's "Higher" played when players took the stage.
You can always just rewatch 'Hereditary,' but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
Snag lights, ornaments and, yes, even a mini tree for just $25 or less.
Fintech giant Klarna has reached an agreement with workers that were set to strike next week, the company told TechCrunch today. Klarna employees were planning to strike next week in the fintech’s home country of Sweden, as reported by tech.eu. The dispute was reportedly over the lack of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) -- a written legal contract between an employer and a union representing the employees.
A third longtime Barcelona teammate is joining Lionel Messi in Miami.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The government of Israel issued a global travel warning for all of its citizens in response to what it said was a rise in antisemitic violence in the wake of Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.
Add a pair to your shoe collection. The post The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter appeared first on In The Know.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
Black leather is considered an all-year neutral and these brown leather bags from Coach Outlet are hundreds of dollars off for a limited time!
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
What happens in Vegas will be streaming on Peacock this weekend during BravoCon 2023.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
The popular kids' song has shot to new fame on TikTok, where it's been remixed and inspired dances. The post What is the ‘A Ram Sam Sam’ song on TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
Your favorite messaging and calling app could reveal your IP address to the person on the other end of a call. “Even for users with more extreme threat models, I think that most of them aren't aware of the fact that calls can leak their IP address to the person that they're calling,” Cooper Quintin, a security researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told TechCrunch. Matthew Green, a cryptography teacher at Johns Hopkins University, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not realize Signal revealed IP addresses in calls between contacts.
The fantasy hockey waiver wire is alive and flush with talent, and Evan Berofsky presents his top players to pick up.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
Blizzard has announced the first Diablo IV expansion. Vessel of Hatred will arrive in late 2024 and introduce a new class while revealing the fate of the villain Mephisto.
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.