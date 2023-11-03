5th grader claims teacher body-slammed him at HISD elementary school

TechCrunch

Your favorite messaging and calling app could reveal your IP address to the person on the other end of a call. “Even for users with more extreme threat models, I think that most of them aren't aware of the fact that calls can leak their IP address to the person that they're calling,” Cooper Quintin, a security researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told TechCrunch. Matthew Green, a cryptography teacher at Johns Hopkins University, said on X (formerly Twitter) that he did not realize Signal revealed IP addresses in calls between contacts.