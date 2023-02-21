5th grader at same Va. school where 6-year-old shot teacher removed after threatening to ‘pop bullets’

Weeks after a 6-year-old shot and injured a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia last month, a 5th grade student has been removed after making a threat to “pop some bullets,” officials said Monday.

Karen Lynch, the administrator on special assignment at Richneck, said in a letter to parents Monday the threat came to light in a text message among a group of 5th grade students on Saturday.

"One of the students stated that they would 'pop some bullets' and tell someone to shoot up the class," Lynch wrote to parents.

One of the students reported this to their parent, who contacted a teacher, who went on to inform administrators.

“I immediately contacted the student’s parent and excluded the student from school,” Lynch said.

The student was not identified. It's not clear for how long the student will be removed from the school.

Lynch said that the student conduct and discipline office as well as police have been notified.

"A thorough investigation is underway with the police department. A threat assessment is also in progress," Lynch said. "Threats and safety concerns are always taken very seriously. Please rest assured that all protocols are being followed and this incident is being addressed accordingly."

She thanked the student and parent for their "swift action" in flagging the potential threat.

School was closed for President’s Day on Monday, but classes will resume Tuesday.

The latest incident comes six weeks after a 6-year-old student shot first grade teacher Abigal Zwerner, leaving her seriously wounded in a hand and her chest and hospitalized.

Zwerner survived and is recovering.

On Jan. 25, Zwerner’s attorney, Diane Toscano, made a series of allegations that the administration at Richneck ignored multiple warnings, including at least three by teachers, that could have prevented the shooting.

No charges have been announced in the 6-year-old's case. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has said the boy’s mother legally purchased the 9 mm Taurus firearm used in the shooting. Whether the gun was secured at the home is being investigated, Drew has said.

The boy’s family said in a statement last month that the gun was “secured” when he took it from their home. It did not go into further detail.

“Our family has always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children. The firearm our son accessed was secured,” said the statement, released by James Ellenson, the family’s attorney.

The statement also said the boy “suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com