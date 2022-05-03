5th Kennewick homicide in 2 weeks. Housekeeper finds man dead

A housekeeper found her client dead in his home when she arrived to clean it about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, said Kennewick police.

Investigators say the death at the house at on the 400 block of South Buchanan Street was not from natural causes.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity had not been confirmed.

Kennewick police detectives were at the home late Tuesday afternoon and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab was en route.

The suspected homicide followed four homicides under investigation in Kennewick area in the last 10 days of April.