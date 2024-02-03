5th Quarter Scoreboard: A night full of rematches lived up to its billing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the regular season nearing the end, many teams squared off with familiar foes tonight, which was also the case in our Big Game between Lansing Sexton and Olivet.
Big Game: Lansing Sexton 64, Olivet 61
Final: Ionia 58, Portland 38
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 68, Potterville 33
Final: Okemos 73, Lansing Everett 49
Final/OT: Waverly 86, Holt 74
Final: DeWitt 52, Grand Ledge 35
Final: Portland St. Patrick 45, Fowler 30
Final: Bath 44, Perry 26
Final: Haslett 65, Fowlerville 19
Final: Olivet 59, Lansing Sexton 1
Other scores:
Boys
Final: Eaton Rapids 47, Lakewood 39
Final: Dansville 54, Lansing Christian 30
Final: Parma Western 48, Battle Creek Pennfield 45
Final: Jackson Northwest 66, Battle Creek Harper Creek 55
Final: Ithaca 70, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 60
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 38
Final: Jackson 61, Ypsilanti Community 41
Girls
Final: DeWitt 52, Grand Ledge 39
Final: Okemos 59, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56
Final: Portland 65, Ionia 35
Final: Lakewood 44, Eaton Rapids 34
Final: St. Johns 46, Mason 35
Final: Williamston 54, Lansing Eastern 15
Final: Dansville 38, Lansing Christian 23
Final: Laingsburg 45, Potterville 24
Final: Parma Western 53, Battle Creek Pennfield 33
Final: Jackson Northwest 51, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30
Final: Leslie 43, East Jackson 33
Final: Michigan Center 72, Manchester 27
Final: Springport 49, Hanover-Horton 25
Final: Ypsilanti Community 49, Jackson 38
Final: Ithaca 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.