5th Quarter Scoreboard: A night full of rematches lived up to its billing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the regular season nearing the end, many teams squared off with familiar foes tonight, which was also the case in our Big Game between Lansing Sexton and Olivet.

Big Game: Lansing Sexton 64, Olivet 61

Final: Ionia 58, Portland 38

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 68, Potterville 33

Final: Okemos 73, Lansing Everett 49

Final/OT: Waverly 86, Holt 74

Final: DeWitt 52, Grand Ledge 35

Final: Portland St. Patrick 45, Fowler 30

Final: Bath 44, Perry 26

Final: Haslett 65, Fowlerville 19

Final: Olivet 59, Lansing Sexton 1

Other scores:
Boys

Final: Eaton Rapids 47, Lakewood 39

Final: Dansville 54, Lansing Christian 30

Final: Parma Western 48, Battle Creek Pennfield 45

Final: Jackson Northwest 66, Battle Creek Harper Creek 55

Final: Ithaca 70, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 60

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Ann Arbor Greenhills 38

Final: Jackson 61, Ypsilanti Community 41

Girls

Final: DeWitt 52, Grand Ledge 39

Final: Okemos 59, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 56

Final: Portland 65, Ionia 35

Final: Lakewood 44, Eaton Rapids 34

Final: St. Johns 46, Mason 35

Final: Williamston 54, Lansing Eastern 15

Final: Dansville 38, Lansing Christian 23

Final: Laingsburg 45, Potterville 24

Final: Parma Western 53, Battle Creek Pennfield 33

Final: Jackson Northwest 51, Battle Creek Harper Creek 30

Final: Leslie 43, East Jackson 33

Final: Michigan Center 72, Manchester 27

Final: Springport 49, Hanover-Horton 25

Final: Ypsilanti Community 49, Jackson 38

Final: Ithaca 50, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 35

