5th Quarter Scoreboard: Two of the best teams in the state meet once again

WLNS Lansing
·1 min read

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Our Big Game tonight landed us in Waverly, where East Lansing looked to stay undefeated in the CAAC Blue but faced a tall task in the reigning conference champions in Waverly.

Big Game: East Lansing 57, Waverly 53

Final: Okemos 69, Grand Ledge 43

Final: Holt 65, Lansing Everett 56

Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 64, Cranbook Kingswood 47

Final: Lansing Sexton 51, Charlotte 48

Final: Lansing Catholic 51, Eaton Rapids 48

Final: Williamston 50, Haslett 31

Final: Williamston 57, Haslett 38

Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Dansville 20

Other Scores:

Boys

Final: Olivet 52, Ionia 50

Final: Parma Western 51, Coldwater 38

Final: Napoleon 56, Leslie 42

Final: Ithaca 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45

Final: Ovid-Elsie 73, Byron 31

Final: Carson City-Crystal 44, Ashley 33

Girls

Final: Charlotte 53, Charlotte 27

Final: Lansing Catholic 63, Eaton Rapids 27

Final: Mason 50, Fowlerville 35

Final: St. Johns 57, Lansing Eastern 32

Final: Grand Ledge 66, Okemos 47

Final: Olivet 44, Ionia 35

Final: Laingsburg 36, Lansing Christian 33

Final: Portland St. Patrick 60, Perry 18

Final: Coldwater 51, Parma Western 41

Final: Stockbridge 60, Jackson Northwest 37

Final/OT: Jonesville 42, Hanover-Horton 39

Final: East Jackson 41, Manchester 36

Final: Grass Lake 47, Michigan Center 45

Final: Ovid-Elsie 64, Byron 10

Final: Chelsea 77, Jackson 31

Final: Carson City-Crystal 43, Ashley 41

