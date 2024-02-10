5th Quarter Scoreboard: Two of the best teams in the state meet once again
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Our Big Game tonight landed us in Waverly, where East Lansing looked to stay undefeated in the CAAC Blue but faced a tall task in the reigning conference champions in Waverly.
Big Game: East Lansing 57, Waverly 53
Final: Okemos 69, Grand Ledge 43
Final: Holt 65, Lansing Everett 56
Final: Jackson Lumen Christi 64, Cranbook Kingswood 47
Final: Lansing Sexton 51, Charlotte 48
Final: Lansing Catholic 51, Eaton Rapids 48
Final: Williamston 50, Haslett 31
Final: Williamston 57, Haslett 38
Final: Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Dansville 20
Other Scores:
Boys
Final: Olivet 52, Ionia 50
Final: Parma Western 51, Coldwater 38
Final: Napoleon 56, Leslie 42
Final: Ithaca 49, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 45
Final: Ovid-Elsie 73, Byron 31
Final: Carson City-Crystal 44, Ashley 33
Girls
Final: Charlotte 53, Charlotte 27
Final: Lansing Catholic 63, Eaton Rapids 27
Final: Mason 50, Fowlerville 35
Final: St. Johns 57, Lansing Eastern 32
Final: Grand Ledge 66, Okemos 47
Final: Olivet 44, Ionia 35
Final: Laingsburg 36, Lansing Christian 33
Final: Portland St. Patrick 60, Perry 18
Final: Coldwater 51, Parma Western 41
Final: Stockbridge 60, Jackson Northwest 37
Final/OT: Jonesville 42, Hanover-Horton 39
Final: East Jackson 41, Manchester 36
Final: Grass Lake 47, Michigan Center 45
Final: Ovid-Elsie 64, Byron 10
Final: Chelsea 77, Jackson 31
Final: Carson City-Crystal 43, Ashley 41
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.