5th SC man arrested on federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

John Monk
·2 min read

A fifth South Carolina man has been arrested on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in which hundreds of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Nicholas Languerand faces various charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, assaulting an officer using a dangerous weapon, theft of government property and knowingly entering and remaining in restricted government area.

An “individual resembling Languerand is throwing a variety of objects at the law enforcement officers defending the entrance to the Lower West Terrace tunnel (of the Capitol),” according to a complaint in the case. “Among the objects thrown at law enforcement are what appears to be a large orange traffic barrier, a canister of pepper spray, and a stick-like object,” the complaint continued.

The complaint also says, “The individual resembling Languerand was holding a police shield and hitting it against the ground.”

Languerand was arrested after the FBI got a tip from one of his acquaintances.

The tipster told the FBI that Languerand had posted a photo of himself at the Capitol on Instagram. Surveillance photos taken at the Capitol of rioters also depicted an individual believed to be Languerand, the complaint said.

Languerand was to be arraigned in at the federal courthouse in Florence before a magistrate judge at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. An arraignment is a usually brief initial appearance before a judge during which criminal charges are formally read to the defendant.

The charges against Languerand were unsealed Thursday.

Other South Carolinians facing charges in the Capitol riot and against whom charges are pending are:

Elias Irizarry, 19, a Citadel freshman.

Elliott Bishai, 20, a York County man planning to enter the U.S. Army in the next few months.

William Norwood III, of Greer, is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstruction of justice and theft of government property.

Andrew Hatley is charged with “uttering threatening, or abusive language, or engag(ing) in disorderly or disruptive conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress.” He is also charged with engaging disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

James Giannakos, of Gilbert in Lexington County, is being investigated in connection with being at the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, according to an FBI search warrant. He has not been charged.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • Infowars Staffer Arrested in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

    Samuel Montoya, identified as a video editor for the Infowars far-right conspiracy website, was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Federal agents arrested Montoya at his Texas home on April 13, and he was charged Wednesday on four counts: entering and remaining in a restricted […]

  • The DOJ arrested and charged an accused Capitol rioter after he spoke to Insider about his 'fun time' there

    The DOJ said it learned of one Capitol rioter from Illinois in an Insider article that interviewed him immediately after breaching the building.

  • The end of the imperial governorship

    Lawmakers across the country want to curtail the sweeping powers of state executives after the pandemic led governors to flex their muscles in historic new ways.

  • French lawmakers OK security bill increasing police powers

    France’s parliament passed a security bill Thursday to extend police powers despite criticism from civil rights activists who fear it threatens efforts to denounce police abuse. The bill was approved by 75 votes for and 33 against at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron’s party, which proposed the measure, has a large majority. The Senate has already adopted the bill.

  • Former ‘Bachelor’ star reveals he’s gay

    Former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood revealed he’s gayin an emotional interview with Robin RobertsUnderwood, who is also a former pro football playersaid that he was forced to confront his true self during lockdownQUOTE: “Obviously this year’s been a lot for a lot of people, and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives. For me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time and I’ve hated myself for a long time, and I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”Roberts asked what gave him the courage to come outUnderwood admitted he had reached a dark place personallyand that facing the truth was the only optionUnderwood said he’s received plenty of love and supportfrom friends and family after coming out

  • Equal pay bill nears approval in House, long odds in Senate

    House Democrats were poised to pass legislation Thursday that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate. The bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden's administration, is the latest salvo in a long-running debate about equality of pay and the government’s role in ensuring it. Despite their past efforts, including the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 signed into law by President Barack Obama, Democrats say there is still more that needs to be done to close a gap in pay, where white women make on average 82 cents to every dollar earned by white men.

  • Conservatives propose revised sex ed rules in LGBTQ pushback

    Two years after Arizona lawmakers repealed a ban on any HIV/AIDS instruction that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle" as they faced a lawsuit, they have approved revamping the state's sex education laws to make them some of the strictest in the nation when it comes to teaching about LGBTQ issues. The measure pushed by a powerful social conservative group is framed as a parental rights issue and would require schools to get parents' permission for discussions about gender identity, sexual orientation or HIV/AIDS in sex education classes. Schools also would need parents to sign off on their children learning about historical events involving sexual orientation, such as a discussion of the modern gay rights movement that sprang from the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York.

  • Matt Gaetz teased a 'fight back' ad, trying to shift attention from sex-trafficking allegations by alleging that CNN is out to get him

    The ad includes hidden-camera footage produced by Project Vertias of an CNN employee discussing coverage of the congressman.

  • Swap the crop? New York hemp farmers eager to grow marijuana

    Legal marijuana is coming to New York and hemp farmer Samir Mahadin sees it as a potential lifeline. Farmers dealing with depressed prices for plants that produce CBD are eager to take part in a statewide marijuana market expected to generate billions of dollars a year once retail sales start. Last month, New York became the second-largest state to legalize recreational marijuana after California, with retail sales expected to begin as early as next year.

  • MLB’s Favorability Rating among Republicans Plummets after All-Star Game Move

    Major League Baseball’s net favorability rating among Republicans has plunged since it made the decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over a Georgia voting law, according to a new poll. While MLB enjoyed the highest favorability rating among Republicans of the four major U.S. sports leagues in mid-March — 47 percent — that number plummeted to 12 percent in a survey taken last week, according to new data from Morning Consult. MLB now sits below the NFL and NHL in terms of GOP support. In a statement earlier this month, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he had “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Critics claim the new Georgia law makes it more difficult for underrepresented individuals to exercise their right to vote. Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law last month. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. The measure also regulates the future use of drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials. Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. Supporters have argued that the law has been misrepresented. The survey results come as Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah on Tuesday announced a bill to eliminate MLB’s special antitrust exemption over its decision to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia. Morning Consult’s Alex Silverman notes that baseball “isn’t the first sport to see its net favorability among Republicans significantly decrease as a result of … embracing social justice issues.” The report notes that the NFL’s popularity among the GOP dipped in 2017 after then-President Trump criticized players who kneeled during the national anthem, while support for the NBA hit new lows last summer after it came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Matt Gaetz Is All Alone

    The embattled Florida congressman has been forced to use his PAC’s money to do what his allies won’t: defend himself against allegations of sex trafficking

  • A Post-Filibuster World Would Be a Nightmare for Progressives

    Democrats eager to gut the Senate's 60-vote threshold should remember how it saved them in the past.

  • Former daughter-in-law of Trump Org CFO has "boxes" of documents after bitter divorce

    To help sort through the documents Jennifer hired an attorney who previously prosecuted white collar and organized crime cases for the Manhattan DA and a former criminal investigator for the IRS.

  • Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant mutating, may become more dangerous -study

    Brazil's P1 coronavirus variant, behind a deadly COVID-19 surge in the Latin American country that has raised international alarm, is mutating in ways that could make it better able to evade antibodies, according to scientists studying the virus. Research conducted by the public health institute Fiocruz into the variants circulating in Brazil found mutations in the spike region of the virus that is used to enter and infect cells. Those changes, the scientists said, could make the virus more resistant to vaccines - which target the spike protein - with potentially grave implications for the severity of the outbreak in Latin America's most populous nation.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Daunte Wright protester shows CNN his can of soup, mocking 2020 Trump comments

    ‘I’m just standing here today with soup for my family,’ the protester says, echoing an odd comment from Donald Trump last summer

  • America facing vaccine passport ‘mess’, experts warn

    ‘I think it’s going to be a tidal wave that’s going to be very difficult to stop’

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Texas family’s land seized for border wall despite Biden’s pledges to halt construction

    ‘We took him at his word... He is not keeping that word,’ family says of President

  • A new 'Fast & Furious 9' trailer is here, and it shows Dom and his family going to war with his long lost little brother

    Universal Pictures released a new "Fast 9" trailer Wednesday morning featuring the long-awaited return of Dominic Toretto.