5th suspect arrested in connection with Monroe woman’s homicide

A fifth suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the murder of Alison Thomas, of Monroe, the Union County Sheriff’s stated in a news release.

William Mulenex, of Brevard, North Carolina, was apprehended by officers from several agencies, including the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Mulenex, 39, was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and was being processed into the Union County Detention Center Friday afternoon.

The 37-year-old mother was last seen on Feb. 13 on Flint Ridge Road in Union County. Her body was found on March 5 in a national forest in Jackson County.

Three suspects who had already been arrested in connection with the homicide investigation had their charges upgraded to murder, the sheriff stated Friday.

Shawn Adkins, Amanda Griffin and Brandon Kisiah who were already charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder now face first-degree murder charges, the sheriff said.

Michael Kasminoff was charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder in addition to conspiracy.

All suspects charged and arrested in the case are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

