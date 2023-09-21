5th suspect arrested, faces capital murder charge in robbery-shooting of Fort Worth teen

A fifth man has been arrested in the Aug. 28 robbery-shooting that killed 18-year-old John Paul Morin, according to Fort Worth jail records.

Marvin Battles, 19, was arrested early Thursday morning and faces a charge of capital murder.

Police said multiple people broke into Morin’s home on Aug. 28 and attempted to rob him. After shooting Morin, the assailants left the house in the 3600 block of College Avenue and fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle, investigators said.

Morin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Battles’ arrest comes shortly after the arrest of the fourth suspect, 17-year-old Kelton Douglas, who was taken into custody Tuesday.

The third suspect, 21-year-old Keavion Douglas, was booked the morning of Sept. 14. The other two suspects, Fernando Fajardo-Martinez, 19, and Jamal Sanders, 17, were booked into the city jail Sept. 12. They are also facing capital murder charges.

The Star-Telegram has requested copies of the arrest warrant affidavits detailing why police suspect involvement from all five men in Morin’s death.

The victim’s family organized a fundraiser and are looking to raise $10,000 to help cover the funeral costs for Morin, whose family called him “Peezy.”

A family member, Selsa Morin, wrote on the Give A Hand fundraising site that John Paul was a “very lovable brother, son, and grandson.”

“A very caring person he loved to play video games, swimming, football, and was always there to help any one... if you know Peezy then you would know the laughter and memories he left behind,” Selsa Morin wrote on the fundraiser page.

Of the $10,000 goal, $4,205 had been raised by Thursday.