5th suspect arrested in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

Another suspect was arrested Friday in connection to a drive-by shooting that killed a young girl and a teenaged man about a month ago in west Orlando’s Carver Shores neighborhood, Orlando Police reported.

The Orlando Police Department said by email that police in Colorado arrested Tyrik Omari Nichols, 21, for first-degree homicide. Nichols is the fifth person apprehended after the Aug. 29 shooting that killed 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright and 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hashim.

At a previous press conference, Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said he believed gang members caught up in a dispute with another neighborhood group fired at the Poppy Avenue home. When officers responded around 8:20 p.m. they found the girl and her mother wounded. The girl died two days later.

Two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old face first-degree murder charges in connection to the shootings. The Orlando Sentinel does not name juveniles who’ve been arrested unless they are charged as adults.

Officers have also arrested 18-year-old Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr., who is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

OPD said Nichols was arrested with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Arvada Police Department.

