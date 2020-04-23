5WPR Health Practice Named Top 20 in U.S. for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings naming 5W Public Relations' Healthcare PR practice among the top 20 in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year. O'Dwyer's ranks PR agencies based on their fees, and reviews PR firm's income statements from the previous year to determine the 2020 rankings.

As one of the agency's fastest growing sectors, 5WPR's Health team has displayed a knack for identifying and fearlessly taking advantage of trending areas and emerging industries. In 2019, these areas included the CBD industry and parenting & health technology. By expanding to these silos, and maintaining success with existing clients, the team saw tremendous 14.7% growth in clients, and 28.4% growth in revenue year-over-year, resulting in net fees of $4.6 million.

"The 5WPR Health team has been an enormous asset to the agency," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5WPR. "Not only did they have a phenomenal year in 2019, but they have been at the forefront of our health clients' media relations' efforts during the pandemic, bringing much needed information and expertise to the media and public from professionals on the front lines."

As another benchmark of success, 5WPR's Health practice hired nine new staff members for the rapidly growing division. In addition, an employee engagement survey found 100% of the employees in the practice know what is expected of them when it comes to their career and promotion path at 5W, are proud to be a member of the team and feel like they belong on it, foresee themselves working at the agency and on the team a year from now and feel the leadership team recognizes their contribution to 5W's success.

The team is looking forward to an even more monumental year representing a strong roster of clients including consumer products like Lifestyle Condoms, Rainbow Light, and Isopure, medical providers like Newport Academy, The Allergy & Asthma Network, the Medical Offices of Manhattan, and Cure Urgent Care, and virtual care providers and application resources like Loosid.

5WPR's Health practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and influencer partnerships. Through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, and celebrities and of course, media; the team executes full-service campaigns and ensuring maximum coverage for their clients.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations (5WPR) is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

