5WPR Named to List of Top PR Agencies in U.S.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations (5WPR) as the 13th largest public relations agency in the U.S.

For the past 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. 5WPR ended 2019 with record high revenue, posting gross revenue of $36.4 million and net fee income of $33.8 million for the year.

"5W had an epic 2019, once again earning our reputation as an indomitable force in the industry," said Founder and CEO of 5WPR, Ronn Torossian. "We expanded our roster globally and are proud to serve clients on five continents and in seventeen different countries. Thanks to this aggressive expansion, the agency reported record-breaking revenue, saw double-digit revenue growth in our technology, healthcare and CBD divisions, and launched new specialty practices in highly-technical and emerging industries."

Active current clients of 5WPR include SAP, L'Oreal, Topps, Sparkling Ice, Santa Margherita, VIZIO, CareerBuilder, SodaStream, Sinclair Broadcast Group, as well as numerous Fortune 500 companies who cannot be named, six members of the Forbes 400, hedge funds, and four technology unicorns valued at over $1 billion, including N26, Payoneer, AvidXchange and ironSource.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR and communications agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C - Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit, B2B - Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

