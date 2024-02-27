5Ws+1H: How It's Done: Birding is a hobby for everyone

Feb. 27—Birdwatching is a hobby that can be picked up by anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

Laura Hulbert, a Tahlequah resident and bird enthusiast, said birdwatching is often referred to as "birding" by those active in the hobby.

While some supplies and equipment can help, Hulbert said all anyone needs to get started in birding is a desire to learn about birds in the area.

"[Those who are visually impaired] can enjoy birding by hearing bird calls and songs, [those with hearing loss] can enjoy birding by admiring the beautiful shapes and colors that birds come in," Hulbert said.

Hulbert said when the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people took up birding, as it was something they could do from their homes to pass the time. While some may have become active birdwatchers because of the pandemic, others have started the hobby because they enjoy the outdoors.

"Birding is as serious as you make it," Hulbert said. "You can be a casual birder who enjoys sitting on their porch watching birds come to the feeders and simply enjoying their presence. You can step up your game and join a local Audubon Society, or participate in seasonal bird counts to help promote community and provide information to scientists on the birds in a specific area. Or you can become an intense birder who spends their whole life trying to see all 11,000 species of birds in the world. It's up to the individual, and that's what makes this hobby great."

Hulbert's favorite part about birding is how it can be done at any time and place.

"Birds are literally everywhere," Hulbert said. "Major metropolis? You'll find some birds. Middle of the ocean? Birds. In the wide-open desert? Birds. Deep in the Arctic Circle? Birds. All you need to do is look around."

Even though the hobby can be enjoyed anywhere, Hulbert said the most difficult aspect is that birds aren't stationary for very long.

"It can be challenging to try and identify an individual down to the proper species if you don't get a good look at it," Hulbert said. "And it's hard to get a good look at it when they can fly away in the blink of an eye."

Some technology that can aid in the experience are a pair of binoculars, a spotting scope, or phone applications or websites.

"There are also some amazing applications that are available for free, such as Merlin Bird ID," Hulbert said. "With this app, you can look up birds in your area based on size, shape, color, what they were doing. You can use the app to help you ID birds by their songs and calls. Depending on your interest level, there are websites, such as BirdsOfTheWorld, AllAboutBirds, and eBird where you can browse life history for specific species, along with where they have been documented being seen."

Hulbert said items like binoculars are not required, but they can be beneficial. Those who don't want to spend the potential $200-$3,000 on a pair can rent them from the Tahlequah Public Library. They were donated by the Northeastern Oklahoma Birding Collective.