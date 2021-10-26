This 6,000-Year-Old Leaf Is Found in Perfect Condition

While doing pre-construction investigations for a new road, Oxford archeologists discovered a treasure trove of preserved ancient items including Stone Age tools, pottery, and seeds. The findings shed light on humans’ early transition from hunter-gatherers to farmers.

