About 6,000 Oncor customers lose power in region; cluster in far southwest Fort Worth

About 5,800 Oncor customers were without power for several hours across the region on Sunday afternoon, the electricity provider reported.

Many of the outages in Fort Worth were concentrated in an area near North Crowley High School in the 9100 block of South Hulen Street, according to an Oncor map. As of 5:45 p.m., power had been restored to all but about 77 customers in that area according to the map.

The cause of the outages was not clear.