Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii

·1 min read

NAALEHU, Hawaii (AP) — Two strong earthquakes struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake had a magnitude of 6.1 and struck about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Naalehu. The agency says a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 20 minutes later in the same area.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there was no tsunami threat.

At a gas station in Naalehu, the refrigerator display doors were opened by the shaking and items fell to the ground.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said there was no damage from the earthquake at airport runways, commercial harbors or highway bridges.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the gas station was in Naalehu.

