$6.1 million lottery ticket sold in Goodyear, others worth $50K sold across Arizona

Elena Santa Cruz, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

Multiple winning Arizona lottery tickets, including one for over $6 million, were sold in the Phoenix metro and across the state — bringing a nice start to the winners' new year.

On Monday, at a Goodyear Safeway near Indian School and Litchfield Roads, a $6.1 million The Pick Jackpot ticket was sold, according to Arizona Lottery officials. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 16, 22, 28, 42.

On Saturday, a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K near Seventh Street and Carefree Highway in north Phoenix. The winning numbers were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34. The Powerball number was 7.

There were three other $50,000 Powerball winners on Monday, with winning numbers 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball number 1, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold at three stores across the state.

  • Circle K near Tegner Street and Wickenburg Way in Wickenburg

  • Safeway near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale

  • Last Stop Travel Center near the Nevada border at Bonanza Drive and U.S. Route 93 in White Hills

