$6.1 million lottery ticket sold in Goodyear, others worth $50K sold across Arizona

Multiple winning Arizona lottery tickets, including one for over $6 million, were sold in the Phoenix metro and across the state — bringing a nice start to the winners' new year.

On Monday, at a Goodyear Safeway near Indian School and Litchfield Roads, a $6.1 million The Pick Jackpot ticket was sold, according to Arizona Lottery officials. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 16, 22, 28, 42.

On Saturday, a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Circle K near Seventh Street and Carefree Highway in north Phoenix. The winning numbers were 10, 11, 26, 27, 34. The Powerball number was 7.

There were three other $50,000 Powerball winners on Monday, with winning numbers 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and Powerball number 1, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold at three stores across the state.

Circle K near Tegner Street and Wickenburg Way in Wickenburg

Safeway near 67th Avenue and Beardsley Road in Glendale

Last Stop Travel Center near the Nevada border at Bonanza Drive and U.S. Route 93 in White Hills

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: $6.1 million The Pick Jackpot ticket sold in Goodyear