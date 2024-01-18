6 in 10 Ukrainian refugees plan to return home

More than half of Ukrainian refugees plan to return from abroad to Ukraine.

Source: This is evidenced by the results of a study done by Vox Ukraine

Details: According to various estimates, there are currently about 6 million Ukrainian refugees abroad. Most of them are in touch with Ukraine and plan to return. Many of those who left in spring 2022 have already returned.

Furthermore, most of those who have come back to Ukraine want to stay, and only 7% plan to leave again, the study says.

The study found that as of July and August 2023, 63% of those who went abroad have already returned. Of those who are still abroad, 64% of respondents plan to return to Ukraine.

Quote: "Having parents in Ukraine, working remotely for Ukraine and improved safety in Ukraine were all significant ‘pull’ factors, whereas material hardship abroad was a significant ‘push’ factor."

12% of respondents indicated that they had received information from the Ukrainian authorities that influenced their decision to return, and this factor genuinely has a significant impact on the likelihood of return.

In terms of employment, the study found that 53% of Ukrainian refugees abroad had found work.

"9% of them work online for a Ukrainian company, a third of them work offline in a host country. At the same time, almost 80% of those who work say that their job abroad is less qualified than their job was in Ukraine," the study says.

Background:

The Ukrainian government has begun negotiations with partners regarding help for refugees who return to Ukraine.

