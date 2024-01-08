6 to 12 inches of snow forecast for Oconto County on Tuesday

Much of Oconto County is expected to receive about 6 to 8 inches of snow Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The bulk of the snowfall will come during the day on Tuesday. The prediction broken down, as of Monday evening, is the area receiving about a tenth of an inch of snow from 7 p.m. to midnight on Monday; a half an inch from midnight to 6 a.m. Tuesday, 2.1 inches from 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday, 3.2 inches from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1.3 inches from 6 p.m. Tuesday to midnight Wednesday, and another tenth of an inch overnight Wednesday.

The snow total in the Town of Chase is expected to be the highest in the county, with 8 to 12 inches of snow possible. The northwest segment of the county may be closer to 4 to 6 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service says the snow will be moderate to heavy, with strong winds.

Wind speeds are expected to begin ramping up in the afternoon and continuing blowing into Wednesday, with guest up to 36 mph by early Tuesday evening that could cause snow drifts and low visibility. Those venturing out should prepare for difficult travel conditions.

Oconto County is under a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather is predicting these snowfall amounts for Wisconsin, as of Monday afternoon.

