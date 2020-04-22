With 6.3% Earnings Growth, Did Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited (HKG:392) Outperform The Industry?

After looking at Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited's (SEHK:392) latest earnings announcement (31 December 2019), I found it useful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and assess this against the most recent figures. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Beijing Enterprises Holdings's performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

How 392 fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

392's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of HK$8.1b has increased by 6.3% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 10%, indicating the rate at which 392 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Beijing Enterprises Holdings has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.9% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.2% exceeds the HK Gas Utilities industry of 4.3%, indicating Beijing Enterprises Holdings has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Beijing Enterprises Holdings’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 3.4% to 2.8%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 55% to 73% over the past 5 years.

Though Beijing Enterprises Holdings's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Beijing Enterprises Holdings gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Beijing Enterprises Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

