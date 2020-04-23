With 6.4% Earnings Growth, Did FNM S.p.A. (BIT:FNM) Outperform The Industry?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at FNM S.p.A.'s (BIT:FNM) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Did FNM's recent earnings growth beat the long-term trend and the industry?

FNM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of €30m has increased by 6.4% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 8.2%, indicating the rate at which FNM is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the entire industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, FNM has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.8% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.4% is below the IT Transportation industry of 4.7%, indicating FNM's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for FNM’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 3.9% to 4.7%.

FNM's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While FNM has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research FNM to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

