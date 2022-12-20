6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

Associated Press

A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services initially tweeted that there were reports of “widespread damages to roads and homes,” but authorities subsequently indicated there were pockets of significant damage but overall it was less than what might be expected from the size of the temblor. The region is part of California's lightly populated far north coast, home to redwood forests, mountains, a port and a state university.