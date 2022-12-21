6.4 magnitude quake shakes Northern California

Reuters Videos

STORY: Argentina’s World Cup winners returned home to a heroes’ welcome on Tuesday. Millions of fans crammed into the streets of Buenos Aires… some going to extreme lengths….All as the team inched along in an open-top bus during a parade.Leading the festivities… was hero-in-chief Lionel Messi, who quite literally drank it all in.As if the team weren’t already on top of the world…. Security concerns forced them off the bus and into a helicopter where they greeted their legions of fans from the sky.Just hours earlier, Messi hoisted the trophy at the airport.The country has waited 36 years to see that sight again.Its last World Cup win was in 1986, when Diego Maradona guided his team to victory.This time around, it’s been a non-stop party since Argentina’s dramatic victory over France in a penalty shootout on Sunday.Tuesday was declared a national holiday to celebrate.And people took full advantage: dancing, chanting and waving the iconic blue and white uniform in the streets. (Soundup) This reveller said people have gone from party to party, and that he cried this morning, yesterday and the day before out of happiness... adding, “it’s incredible”The victory has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world’s highest inflation rates.As for Messi, he has said this would be his last World Cup. And he’s not taking any of it for granted… even posting pictures of himself on Instagram sleeping with the trophy.