6.4 magnitude quake shakes Northern California
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, killing at least two people and leaving tens of thousands without power. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the damage.
At least two people died and 11 others were injured after a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck near a rural town in Northern California. Tens of thousands are still without power. Manuel Bojorquez has more.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake knocked out power for thousands of people in Northern California early Tuesday. The earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. Pacific Time about 7.5 miles southwest of the town of Ferndale, located in Humboldt County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). More than 68,000 customers of Pacific Gas and Electric Company had…
Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur in the general area of the mainshock of an earthquake. They can happen in the following days to years.
An injury-plagued season and losses to the transfer portal have the Cowboys in a much different place for this year's early National Signing Day.
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Northern California, near the California and Oregon state line. At least two were killed and 12 injured.
A powerful earthquake that residents described as "violent" rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving 11 people injured and 70,000 without power as a rain storm was about to roll in, officials said. (Dec 20)(AP video shot by Godofredo Vasquez)
Officials say a strong earthquake in Northern California has cut off power to thousands and caused some damage to roads and homes. No deaths and just two injuries have been reported after the magnitude 6.4 earthquake early Tuesday. (Dec. 20)
The barrels in the pictures show fuel tanks used for long-distance flights and water containers used to weight planes during test flights.
The White House never owned a menorah — until now.
Two people have resigned from the safety committee meant to investigate the death of Apopka firefighter Austin Duran.
The list includes magical swimming holes, the best local diners, top bookstores in L.A. and the best places to grab a slice of pizza.
Two Memphis Police officers were injured during a crash following a shooting.
There are no reports of injuries or damage in the aftermath of the quake
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Lisa Roobottom as Chief Operating Officer ("COO") and Paul Mackintosh as Chief Health, Safety, Environment, Quality, Risk and Sustainability Officer ("Chief HSE, Risk & Sustainability Officer"), effective on the on the 30th day January, 2023 and 6th day of February, 2023 respectively. Lisa and Paul wil
(Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission is awarding more than $37 million to a whistleblower whose information contributed to a successful SEC enforcement action.
STORY: Argentina’s World Cup winners returned home to a heroes’ welcome on Tuesday. Millions of fans crammed into the streets of Buenos Aires… some going to extreme lengths….All as the team inched along in an open-top bus during a parade.Leading the festivities… was hero-in-chief Lionel Messi, who quite literally drank it all in.As if the team weren’t already on top of the world…. Security concerns forced them off the bus and into a helicopter where they greeted their legions of fans from the sky.Just hours earlier, Messi hoisted the trophy at the airport.The country has waited 36 years to see that sight again.Its last World Cup win was in 1986, when Diego Maradona guided his team to victory.This time around, it’s been a non-stop party since Argentina’s dramatic victory over France in a penalty shootout on Sunday.Tuesday was declared a national holiday to celebrate.And people took full advantage: dancing, chanting and waving the iconic blue and white uniform in the streets. (Soundup) This reveller said people have gone from party to party, and that he cried this morning, yesterday and the day before out of happiness... adding, “it’s incredible”The victory has helped mask economic woes in the South American nation battling one of the world’s highest inflation rates.As for Messi, he has said this would be his last World Cup. And he’s not taking any of it for granted… even posting pictures of himself on Instagram sleeping with the trophy.
A rural town in northern California was rattled by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Tuesday morning.
There are some 40 million Mexicans who are excluded from certain financial products due to banks not thinking it is a segment worth going after, but Filiberto Castro does. Aviva’s approach uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to match customers’ spoken word to the fields of a real-time credit application.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the Federal Security Services (FSB) will ramp up the hunt for "traitors, spies and saboteurs."