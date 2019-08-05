With A -6.5% Earnings Drop, Did CCL Products (India) Limited (NSE:CCL) Really Underperform?

Measuring CCL Products (India) Limited's (NSE:CCL) track record of past performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Below, I will assess CCL's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Did CCL's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

CCL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹1.5b has declined by -6.5% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 14%, indicating the rate at which CCL is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let's look at what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, CCL Products (India) has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 18% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the IN Food industry of 6.6%, indicating CCL Products (India) has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for CCL Products (India)’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 34% to 21%.

What does this mean?

Though CCL Products (India)'s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I recommend you continue to research CCL Products (India) to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

