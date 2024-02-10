$6,500 reward offered for info on illegal killing of bighorn sheep

The Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Arizona Bighorn Sheep Society have jointly announced a reward of $6,500 for any information that helps identify the individual responsible for the illegal killing of a desert bighorn sheep.

According to AZGF, the adult male animal carcass was found near Enterprise Road north of Gila Bend not far from an agriculture field. AZGF reported that local authorities believe the animal was shot the weekend of Jan. 13

"There is no justifiable reason to poach an animal and leave it to waste," said AZGF in a statement.

The wildlife agency has encouraged anyone with information to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline toll-free at 1-800-352-0700 and noted that caller identities will remain confidential.

