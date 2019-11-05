6.6 magnitude quake strikes off Tonga

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Tuesday, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the shallow undersea quake hit about 134 kilometres (83 miles) west of Neiafu, the country's second-largest town.

It said the temblor was not expected to have caused significant damage. The quake was not felt in Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, according to an AFP reporter.

There was also no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

A second quake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded a few minutes later, the USGS said.