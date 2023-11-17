6.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines Friday; no tsunami warning in effect

This handout photo obtained on November 17, 2023 from the facebook page of Shaira Ann Sandigan-Rodrigo, shows a damaged ceiling at a shopping mall in General Santos City in South Cotabato after a strong magnitude 6.7 earthquake shook the southern Philippines. (Photo by Handout / Shaira Ann Sandigan-Rodrigo / AFP)

An undersea 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey. No tsunami warning is in effect.

The earthquake struck around 4:14 p.m. local time and was centered off the southern coast of the Philippines, about 17 miles southwest of Burias and about 65 miles southeast of Koronadal. It was measured at a depth of about 37 miles, according to the USGS.

Some severe shaking could be felt in the region, according to the USGS, and moderate to heavy damage is expected. No casualties have been reported.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, or PHIVOLCS, says they are expecting damage and aftershocks.

Images taken in General Santos City showed a collapsed roof after the tremor.

According to Reuters, PHIVOLCS director Teresito Bacolcol told DZRH radio, a radio station in the Philippines, the earthquake's intensity was "destructive, so we would expect damage."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Philippines earthquake: 6.7 magnitude shake felt; no tsunami warning