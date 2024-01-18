6.7 magnitude quake rocked California 30 years ago. Now experts ask, ‘did you feel it?’

Thirty years ago, Los Angeles and its surrounding areas woke up to a sharp jolt and the world rocking back and forth.

It was a 6.7 magnitude earthquake that came to be known as the Northridge earthquake, named for its epicenter. The shocks at about 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, 1994, resulted in more than 9,000 injuries and nearly 60 deaths, according to the California Department of Conservation.

The total property damage was $20 billion and an additional $40 billion in economic losses.

“The anniversary of this devastating event is a reminder that we live in earthquake country,” Christine Goulet, Earthquake Science Center director, said in a news release.

The U.S. Geological Survey is now asking people who remember that day to fill out their “Did you feel it?” report.

The “Did you feel it?” system was created in 1999. This kind of reporting helps experts understand the effects of earthquakes and contributes to their forecasting of future events, emergency responses and building codes, according to the release.

The system allows people to file reports retroactively. According to the release, the questionnaire recently added Spanish and Chinese translations.

As of Jan. 18, the “Did You Feel It?” questionnaire had only 12,309 responses for the Northridge earthquake. This is a tiny fraction of the millions who actually experienced the 6.7 magnitude shaking in 1994.

A 6.7 magnitude is on the high end for earthquakes. To compare, the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that caused mass devastation in February 2023 measured 7.8 and 7.7 magnitudes.

And the shaking from the Northridge earthquake felt even more intense than some comparable earthquakes due to its epicenter being close to the surface of the Earth, according to the USGS.

“We want to hear about your experience in the Northridge earthquake,” Goulet said. “We encourage the public to go online to submit their reports.”

What to do in an earthquake

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car : Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say.

“Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say. “If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

