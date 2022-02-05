The 6.7% return this week takes Aramark's (NYSE:ARMK) shareholders three-year gains to 16%

Buying a low-cost index fund will get you the average market return. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) share price is up 12% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 2.5% over twelve months.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Aramark wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Aramark saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. The modest share price gain of 4% per year suggests holders are sanguine about the falling revenue. As a general rule we don't like it when a loss-making company isn't even growing revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Aramark's TSR for the last 3 years was 16%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Aramark shareholders are down 1.3% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 5.9%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aramark better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aramark that you should be aware of before investing here.

