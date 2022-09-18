6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan

Storyful

Emergency services responded to a building collapse in Yuli, Taiwan, as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Sunday, September 18.According to Taiwan’s Central Meteorological Administration, the earthquake hit in the early afternoon and had a depth of 4.3 miles (7 km). The worst affected areas were in the southeast of the island nation.Further aftershocks continued to hit Taiwan since the earthquake, the administration said.This footage was published by the Hualien County Police Department, and shows a first responders rescuing a woman and a young girl from the ruins of a collapsed 7-Eleven in Yuli. In total, four people had been trapped in the building, according to police.Local police said at least 17 people were injured in the worst affected Hualien County. Credit: Hualien County Police Department via Storyful