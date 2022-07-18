6 Affordable Home Renovations To Tackle This Summer

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

For many homeowners, summer is the perfect season to work on home renovations. While many home renovations can take weeks and thousands of dollars to complete, there are several affordable ways to refresh various parts of your home through projects that are easy to start and finish. If you're ready to increase your home's equity, try tackling these home renovation projects.

Refresh Exterior Paint

One affordable summer renovation project is to refresh your home's exterior paint. Andre Kazimierski, CEO of Improovy, said this is an easy way to boost curb appeal and equity.

The price of refreshing exterior paint will depend on factors such as the size of your home and the quality of the paint you purchase. Kazimierski said you may expect to spend anywhere between $1,500 to $4,000 or more, especially if you purchase high quality paints. Higher quality paints, however, tend to be more durable in the long run and are worth the extra expense.

If painting the entire house feels too big of a renovation job, consider painting your front door. Estimated costs for painting a front door are around $125 to $225. A refreshed front door can give your home an instant, bright pop of color to stand out or use a neutral hue for a more modern look.

Replace House Numbers

Most houses have house numbers in various fonts and designs. If your house numbers are faded or there's a number missing, it's time for an upgrade.

Purchasing replacement house numbers won't break the bank either. Most hardware stores sell house numbers for anywhere from $3 to $11 each in a wide variety of sizes and styles including brass, metal and copper. House numbers are also easy to install on your own and make it easier for delivery and mail carriers to find your address.

Install New Shutters

Keep your home cool and enhance its exterior by installing new shutters on your windows this summer.

Kriss Swint, director of marketing communications at Westlake Royal Building Products, said shutters come in an endless array of colors, dimensions and textures to suit any taste. Swint recommends matching your window shutters to your home base by considering basic elements, like exterior surface, window size, exterior color and overall layout.

Depending on the brand you select, estimated costs are $50 to $1,000 per window along with labor costs if you choose not to DIY your shutters. Shutters should also be able to cover your windows and appear to be usable even if they are decorative.

Install a Programmable Thermostat

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Energy Star, programmable thermostats can save consumers about $180 per year in energy costs.

Homeowners that do not already have energy-efficient thermostats can easily purchase a programmable thermostat to replace old models. Look for programmable thermostats with an Energy Star rating, many of which have estimated pricing that starts at $50 on up.

Invest In Your Backyard

Turn your backyard into a sanctuary this summer with a few affordable additions. Mark Feldman, chief home officer of Riverbend Home, recommends investing in the following items.

Planters. There are endless options available when it comes to picking out planters, which are a fantastic way to beautify your backyard with a variety of flowers and plants. Estimated pricing begins under $100.

Hammock Chairs. Ideal for creating fun and functional seating anywhere in the yard. The estimated cost of each chair is under $500.

Outdoor Pillows. Add a pop of color, and comfort, to hammock chairs and any other outdoor furniture for an instant refresh without having to invest in new pieces. Outdoor pillows typically cost under $100 each.

Lights. Homeowners may purchase string lights, most available under $50, in a variety of styles, colors and bulb types to string up overhead or to a structure nearby like a banister rail. "Lights add ambiance and a touch of magic to your outdoor spaces, and they can make a big difference to make your yard feel more inviting," Feldman said.

DIY Bathroom Fixtures

If you have a leaky faucet or want to upgrade your showerhead, now's the time to fix it -- and you can usually do this on your own.

Heath Belcher, bath and remodel production manager for American Standard, said a few easy yet impactful projects homeowners can DIY include toilets, faucets, sinks and showerheads.

"You can complete these tasks with basic tools like slip-joint pliers for installing toilets, sink fixtures and showerheads or a scraping tool to remove the toilet's wax ring," Belcher said.

Homeowners who decide to replace their toilet on their own may expect to spend about $200 or more, Belcher said, depending on whether the supply line and stops are in good condition. Replacements for sink fixtures and fittings can cost $75 or more depending on design and material.

Are there any bathroom projects you should avoid tackling during the summer months? Yes -- skip caulking and grouting.

"It's hot and humid in most climates, and caulking and grouting projects require the proper environment and setting to solidify," Belcher said.

