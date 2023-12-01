6 aging dams in Worcester County to be removed. Here's where they are

Seven aging Massachusetts dams, six of which are located in Worcester County, will be removed by June 2026, the Healy-Driscoll administration announced on Friday, in a move that will benefit wildlife habitats and climate resiliency in local communities.

As part of the state climate resiliency initiative in response to increased rain and flooding, the Department of Conservation and Recreation along with the Department of Fish and Game will remove Cusky Pond Dam in New Braintree, Patrill Hollow Pond Dam in Hardwick, Thousand Acre Reservoir Dam in Athol, Salmon Pond Dam in Brookfield, Schoolhouse Pond and Arnold Pond Dams in Sutton, and Weston Brook Dam in Windsor.

Aside from Weston Brook Dam, all of these are on lands in Worcester County managed by the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Removing the dams will restore natural waterways to better prevent flooding during high precipitation weather events. It will also improve water quality and aquatic habitats, leading to increased biodiversity and better recreation opportunities for visitors.

“This summer, we saw firsthand the catastrophic impacts of severe flooding and the stress and pressure it puts on our dams. Our administration recognizes the severe threats these dams pose to our cities and towns, and we are taking swift action to remove these obsolete structures,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a press release. “This is a lifesaving investment that will protect our residents’ and communities’ safety and security.”

Removing the seven dams is part of a larger, $25 million project that includes removing the Bel Air Dam in Pittsfield, which has been deemed a high hazard sight. The dam removal is being funded by money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Mass. to remove 6 aging dams in Worcester County